Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 718 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 393.8% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,642 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the first quarter valued at $79,608,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 80.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,870,000 after acquiring an additional 557,281 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,657,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,532,000 after buying an additional 319,803 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Novartis by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,808,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,253,000 after buying an additional 263,445 shares during the period. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVS stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.58. The company had a trading volume of 26,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,592. The stock has a market cap of $209.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.74. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $77.04 and a 12 month high of $98.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.62.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

