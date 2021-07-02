Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 645.5% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 4,500.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $387.75. The stock had a trading volume of 17,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,786. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $341.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 12.19. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.32 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.44 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Twilio in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Twilio from $410.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.77.

In related news, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total value of $492,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,946,951.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 2,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.62, for a total value of $598,135.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,637 shares of company stock worth $46,737,591. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

