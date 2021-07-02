Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 24,946 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,762,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,946 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $435,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.3% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Public Storage by 15.3% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $300.86. The company had a trading volume of 9,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,851. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $183.22 and a 1-year high of $305.85. The company has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a PE ratio of 44.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $285.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.40%.

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.20.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

