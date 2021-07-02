Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,301,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,406 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up about 1.4% of Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.68% of Accenture worth $1,188,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.4% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 3.2% in the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 0.6% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 0.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.38, for a total transaction of $1,498,626.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 176,415 shares in the company, valued at $50,521,727.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,708 shares of company stock valued at $7,695,870. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $2.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $302.94. 24,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,984,421. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $210.42 and a 12 month high of $300.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $286.83. The stock has a market cap of $192.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.13.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

