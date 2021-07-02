Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,255,408 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 863,227 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.80% of América Móvil worth $356,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its position in América Móvil by 2.8% in the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 17,221,524 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $233,868,000 after purchasing an additional 467,052 shares during the period. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd raised its position in América Móvil by 4.1% in the first quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 9,773,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $132,730,000 after purchasing an additional 382,555 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in América Móvil by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,479,105 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $74,405,000 after purchasing an additional 509,676 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its position in América Móvil by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,778,470 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,398,000 after purchasing an additional 47,433 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in América Móvil by 11.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,767,404 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,976,000 after purchasing an additional 283,920 shares during the period. 6.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. América Móvil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Shares of América Móvil stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.89. 7,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,979,807. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $49.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.70. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $11.59 and a twelve month high of $16.43.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). América Móvil had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About América Móvil

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

