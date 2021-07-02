Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,014,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,284 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for about 0.9% of Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $758,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXN stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $191.91. The stock had a trading volume of 43,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,371,779. The stock has a market cap of $177.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.33. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $125.02 and a 52-week high of $197.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.80.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

