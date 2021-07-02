Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $2.82 Billion Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,369,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 34,877 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.4% of Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,824,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,518.12.

Alphabet stock traded up $38.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,487.11. The company had a trading volume of 45,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,831. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,461.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,364.87.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.