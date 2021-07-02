Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,142,955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,933 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $301,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,952,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 138,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,552,000 after purchasing an additional 17,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.12. 19,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,575,333. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.17 and a 1 year high of $156.73. The stock has a market cap of $89.99 billion, a PE ratio of -378.20, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.07.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several research analysts have commented on FIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.59.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

