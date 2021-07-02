Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 5,519 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,047,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,519 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $242,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 59,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,721,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 93,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 170,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Caterpillar by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT traded up $1.04 on Friday, hitting $217.75. 81,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,878,877. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $230.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.11 and a 52-week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CAT shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.86.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

