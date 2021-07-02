Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Major Shareholder William G. Shipley Sells 3,217 Shares

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 3,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $54,656.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ LEGH traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,832. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $427.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.46. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $20.18.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $39.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LEGH shares. TheStreet raised Legacy Housing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 17.9% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 12,550 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after buying an additional 36,692 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in Legacy Housing by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 49,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. 18.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

