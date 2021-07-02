Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Short Interest Down 66.2% in June

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 66.2% from the May 31st total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LGRDY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.31. 764,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,425. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.90. Legrand has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $21.82.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Legrand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Legrand presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

