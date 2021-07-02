Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Bought by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,205 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LEN. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 50.5% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its stake in Lennar by 0.5% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 21,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 1.7% during the first quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Lennar by 37.2% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lennar in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lennar in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.89.

NYSE LEN traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $101.34. The company had a trading volume of 28,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,998,123. The firm has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $59.71 and a 1-year high of $110.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.72.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,001,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,108,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.