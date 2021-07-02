LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Short Interest Down 37.9% in June

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a drop of 37.9% from the May 31st total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oceanlink Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Oceanlink Management LTD. now owns 15,513,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277,634 shares during the last quarter. Cederberg Capital Ltd bought a new stake in LexinFintech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,276,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in LexinFintech by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,961,000 after buying an additional 23,831 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in LexinFintech by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,090,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,090,000 after buying an additional 1,352,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in LexinFintech by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,059,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,800,000 after buying an additional 90,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LX shares. CICC Research started coverage on LexinFintech in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.30 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

Shares of LX traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.21. 1,726,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,285,387. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.45. LexinFintech has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $15.42.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $1.96. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 37.40% and a net margin of 16.51%. Analysts expect that LexinFintech will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.