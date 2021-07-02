Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Down to $34.69

Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $34.69, but opened at $33.98. Li Auto shares last traded at $33.13, with a volume of 158,543 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LI. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.72.

The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.15. The stock has a market cap of $28.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -203.44.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Research analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Li Auto in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Li Auto in the 1st quarter valued at $1,773,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Li Auto by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,271,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,797,000 after acquiring an additional 123,543 shares during the last quarter. One01 Capital LP bought a new stake in Li Auto in the 1st quarter valued at $7,068,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Li Auto by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 206,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 93,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

