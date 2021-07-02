Liberum Capital Raises Appreciate Group (LON:APP) Price Target to GBX 70

Appreciate Group (LON:APP) had its price objective raised by Liberum Capital from GBX 66 ($0.86) to GBX 70 ($0.91) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

APP stock opened at GBX 31.25 ($0.41) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 38.53. Appreciate Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 24 ($0.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 46.26 ($0.60). The company has a market cap of £58.23 million and a PE ratio of 39.06.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Appreciate Group’s previous dividend of $0.40.

Appreciate Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a prepayment, gifting, and engagement company for corporate and consumer markets in the United Kingdom. It offers Love2shop Gift Card, a pre-paid gift cards; Love2shop Gift Voucher, a multi-retailer vouchers; Love2shop Holidays, a travel agency that provides access for customers to travel operators; single store gift cards and vouchers; corporate gift cards; hampers and gifts; and group travel services, as well as operates highstreetvouchers.com, an online destination for gift cards and vouchers.

