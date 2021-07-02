Liberum Capital Trims National Express Group (LON:NEX) Target Price to GBX 340

National Express Group (LON:NEX) had its target price cut by Liberum Capital from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 340 ($4.44) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NEX has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price (up previously from GBX 330 ($4.31)) on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 321.67 ($4.20).

NEX stock opened at GBX 275.40 ($3.60) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 290.96. National Express Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 104.60 ($1.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 413.50 ($5.40). The company has a market cap of £1.69 billion and a PE ratio of -4.76.

In other news, insider Chris Davies sold 4,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 329 ($4.30), for a total value of £14,041.72 ($18,345.60). Also, insider Jose Ignacio Garat purchased 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 322 ($4.21) per share, with a total value of £19,642 ($25,662.40).

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

