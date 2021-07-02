Lido DAO Token (LDO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $39.08 Million

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One Lido DAO Token coin can currently be bought for about $1.59 or 0.00004838 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. Lido DAO Token has a market capitalization of $39.08 million and approximately $872,461.00 worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00045189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00130534 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.68 or 0.00169129 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000157 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,877.10 or 0.99865348 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002915 BTC.

About Lido DAO Token

Lido DAO Token’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Lido DAO Token

