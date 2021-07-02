Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lindsay had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:LNN opened at $172.01 on Friday. Lindsay has a twelve month low of $89.24 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.90 and a beta of 0.33.

Get Lindsay alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.