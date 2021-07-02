LINKA 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $224,515.00 (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 2nd. Over the last week, LINKA has traded up 22.9% against the U.S. dollar. One LINKA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LINKA has a market capitalization of $2.94 million and $224,515.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00052966 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003204 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00017737 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $224.24 or 0.00673355 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000332 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 11,833.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000062 BTC.

LINKA Profile

LINKA (CRYPTO:LINKA) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

Buying and Selling LINKA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars.

