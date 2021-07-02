Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBTI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBTI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Lithium & Boron Technology stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,446. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.45. Lithium & Boron Technology has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $7.00.
About Lithium & Boron Technology
Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium & Boron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium & Boron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.