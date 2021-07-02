Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBTI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBTI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Lithium & Boron Technology stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,446. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.45. Lithium & Boron Technology has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $7.00.

About Lithium & Boron Technology

Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc manufactures and sells boric acid and related compounds for use in industrial and consumer applications in the People's Republic of China. The company was formerly known as SmartHeat Inc and changed its name to Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc in October 2019.

