LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 52.9% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JSGRY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.84. 1,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.84. LIXIL has a one year low of $26.55 and a one year high of $60.46.

LIXIL Company Profile

LIXIL Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates in the housing and building industry worldwide. It operates through LIXIL Water Technology (LWT), LIXIL Housing Technology (LHT), LIXIL Building Technology (LBT), Distribution & Retail Business (D&R), and Housing & Services Business (H&S) segments.

