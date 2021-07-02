LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 52.9% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS JSGRY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.84. 1,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.84. LIXIL has a one year low of $26.55 and a one year high of $60.46.
LIXIL Company Profile
