Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 47.05 ($0.61). Lloyds Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 46.69 ($0.61), with a volume of 114,064,657 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on LLOY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 48 ($0.63) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 42 ($0.55) to GBX 51 ($0.67) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.72) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 49.90 ($0.65).

The company has a market cap of £33.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 146.26.

In related news, insider Robin Budenberg acquired 499,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of £224,815.50 ($293,722.89). Also, insider William Chalmers acquired 181,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £85,494.88 ($111,699.61). Insiders bought a total of 681,839 shares of company stock valued at $31,045,873 in the last 90 days.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

