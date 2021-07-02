Locust Walk Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on July 7th (OTCMKTS:LWACU)

Locust Walk Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:LWACU) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, July 7th. Locust Walk Acquisition had issued 15,300,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 8th. The total size of the offering was $153,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Locust Walk Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of LWACU opened at $10.20 on Friday. Locust Walk Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $10.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LWACU. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Locust Walk Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Locust Walk Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $344,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Locust Walk Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,501,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Locust Walk Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $503,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Locust Walk Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $503,000.

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

