Logan Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 446 The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 47,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Ensign Group stock opened at $88.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.75. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.24 and a 52 week high of $98.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $627.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.25 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 7.33%. Equities research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

In other The Ensign Group news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $726,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,255,827.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $82,296.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,987 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,311.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,966 shares of company stock worth $1,066,318. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

