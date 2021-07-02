Logan Capital Management Inc. Makes New $49,000 Investment in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSA. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Public Storage by 373.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Public Storage by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSA opened at $300.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $285.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $183.22 and a 12 month high of $305.85.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. The business had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PSA. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Public Storage from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.20.

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

