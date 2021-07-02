Logan Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,201 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth approximately $322,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth approximately $1,462,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 92.9% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 10,270 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 8.4% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,647,520 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $84,059,000 after acquiring an additional 205,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HPQ. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

NYSE HPQ opened at $30.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.55. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

