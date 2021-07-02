Logan Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $466,128,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Biogen by 5.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,688,122,000 after acquiring an additional 936,190 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 10.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,110,340,000 after acquiring an additional 370,371 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Biogen by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $413,152,000 after acquiring an additional 316,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter worth about $87,957,000. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $348.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $313.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $343.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.34.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.