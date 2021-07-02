Logan Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,000 Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth $7,343,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,608 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 795.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 198,864 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,797,000 after acquiring an additional 176,648 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $32.64 on Friday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.07.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.96) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 3,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $75,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,880.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal acquired 20,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 300,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,654,571.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $596,835. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BBBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.71.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

