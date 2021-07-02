L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on LRLCY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. BNP Paribas raised L’Oréal from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut L’Oréal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. L’Oréal has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of L’Oréal stock opened at $89.04 on Thursday. L’Oréal has a 52-week low of $62.62 and a 52-week high of $94.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.53.

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

