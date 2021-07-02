Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,886 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1,037.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,731 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares during the period. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,087,177 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $174,503,000 after buying an additional 195,566 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,733 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,051 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.57.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $195.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.05 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $194.56. The firm has a market cap of $138.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.09%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

