Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) Short Interest Up 138.2% in June

Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,700 shares, a growth of 138.2% from the May 31st total of 125,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.7 days.

Shares of Luminex Resources stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,081. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.66. Luminex Resources has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $0.80.

Get Luminex Resources alerts:

Luminex Resources Company Profile

Luminex Resources Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resources. It explores for gold, copper, and other metal deposits. The company holds interest in the Condor project that consists of nine mineral concessions covering an area of 10,101 hectares located in Zamora-Chinchipe Province, southeast Ecuador.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.