Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) Short Interest Up 138.2% in June

Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,700 shares, a growth of 138.2% from the May 31st total of 125,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.7 days.
Shares of Luminex Resources stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,081. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.66. Luminex Resources has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $0.80.
Luminex Resources Company Profile
Featured Article: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.