Lunyr (LUN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $330,623.89

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One Lunyr coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000429 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lunyr has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. Lunyr has a market capitalization of $330,623.89 and $2,871.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00052962 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003238 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00018146 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $228.58 or 0.00681768 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000329 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00080331 BTC.

Lunyr Coin Profile

Lunyr is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 coins and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 coins. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lunyr is lunyr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lunyr is an Ethereum-based crowdsourced encyclopedia that rewards users with app tokens for peer-reviewing and contributing information, thus providing reliable, accurate information. The LUN tokens will be used to place ads on the platform. They function as part of the incentive system to drive contribution, peer review, and dispute and quality resolution. That platform itself is a crowdsourced decentralized knowledge base where contributors earn LUN tokens. Lunyr's mission is to develop solutions that fundamentally change the way we publish, store, and exchange information. Through the use of blockchain technology, we enable individuals to capture the world's knowledge in a medium that is ubiquitous, censorship-resistant, and immortal. “

