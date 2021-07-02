LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LVMUY shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of LVMUY stock opened at $156.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.92. The company has a market cap of $396.13 billion, a PE ratio of 73.69 and a beta of 0.89. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52-week low of $85.67 and a 52-week high of $165.59.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

