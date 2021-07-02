LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Purchased by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 25.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,210 shares of company stock valued at $254,077. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.41.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $103.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.14. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $61.52 and a 52 week high of $118.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 16.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 80.57%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

