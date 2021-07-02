Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,725 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 179,288 shares.The stock last traded at $97.00 and had previously closed at $97.20.

MDGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.60.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.08.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.85) by $0.53. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDGL. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,225,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,183,000 after acquiring an additional 335,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 944,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,993,000 after acquiring an additional 286,724 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 409.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,751,000 after acquiring an additional 211,311 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,619,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $9,654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is MGL-3196, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-Ã agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

