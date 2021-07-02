Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Magnite Inc. provides sell-side advertising platform. The company’s omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize across all auction types and formats including CTV, desktop display, video, audio and mobile. Magnite Inc., formerly known as the Rubicon Project Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities raised Magnite from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Magnite from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist upgraded Magnite from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.00.

NASDAQ MGNI opened at $34.68 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -66.69 and a beta of 2.38. Magnite has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $64.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. The business had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Magnite will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Caine sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total value of $491,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 157,738 shares in the company, valued at $5,165,919.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 34,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $1,389,890.07. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 312,132 shares in the company, valued at $12,725,621.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 513,813 shares of company stock worth $17,355,443. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Magnite during the fourth quarter worth about $5,730,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Magnite by 2.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 243,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Magnite during the first quarter worth about $541,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magnite during the first quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Magnite during the first quarter worth about $497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

