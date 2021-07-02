Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Buys 95 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,130 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 1.2% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.49, for a total value of $89,122.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,951.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.20, for a total value of $2,457,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,326,020 shares of company stock valued at $747,859,261. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $354.24. 711,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,896,853. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.90 and a 52-week high of $358.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $326.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FB shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.20.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

