Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.60.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $5,789,047.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,160,076.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 35,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total transaction of $3,280,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,952,544.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 227,362 shares of company stock valued at $20,748,028 in the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EW traded up $1.57 on Friday, hitting $106.38. 47,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,390,413. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $66.87 and a 12 month high of $105.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.