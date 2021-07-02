Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 177.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the quarter. CME Group makes up 2.5% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 33.3% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $6,114,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,699,378.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total value of $432,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,159. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME Group stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.89 and a 1-year high of $221.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CME. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.80.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

