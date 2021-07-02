Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Sells 175 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,585,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $940,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,501,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $275.01. The stock had a trading volume of 100,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,626. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.67. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $194.76 and a 1 year high of $272.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.