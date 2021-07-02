Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLRN. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 45.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter worth $289,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLRN remained flat at $$30.64 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,918. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 52-week low of $30.44 and a 52-week high of $30.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.64.

