Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 39.0% from the May 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of MHNC stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.06. 26,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,240. Maiden Holdings North America has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $24.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4844 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%.

