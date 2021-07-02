Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) to post $0.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.56. Main Street Capital reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Main Street Capital.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.77 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 112.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.

MAIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist upped their price target on Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAIN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 310.4% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. 18.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $41.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.53. Main Street Capital has a 1 year low of $26.68 and a 1 year high of $43.56.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.14%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

Featured Story: Why is total return important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Main Street Capital (MAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.