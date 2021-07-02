Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Grows Position in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) by 32.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Sharps Compliance were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 886,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,742,000 after purchasing an additional 231,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sharps Compliance by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 800,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,498,000 after buying an additional 11,475 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in Sharps Compliance by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 395,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after buying an additional 7,398 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Sharps Compliance by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 337,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 62,789 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sharps Compliance by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 29,043 shares during the period. 44.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMED has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

In other Sharps Compliance news, VP Gregory C. Davis sold 2,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $43,531.19. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,888.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Gregory C. Davis sold 16,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $274,915.29. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,734.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 484,682 shares of company stock valued at $7,736,302 over the last 90 days. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMED traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,544. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.69 million, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of -0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.82.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $27.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 million. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 30.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

