Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Invests $122,000 in GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 71,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned about 0.35% of GSE Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GVP. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of GSE Systems by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 204,172 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GSE Systems by 108.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 36,406 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSE Systems during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of GSE Systems by 43.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSE Systems stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.64. 73,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,089. GSE Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $33.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.60.

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GSE Systems had a negative net margin of 12.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $13.10 million during the quarter.

About GSE Systems

GSE Systems, Inc provides professional and technical engineering, staffing services, and simulation software to the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting.

