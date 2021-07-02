Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at CIBC in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$27.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial to C$31.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.95.

Shares of MFC opened at C$24.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.91, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Manulife Financial has a one year low of C$17.58 and a one year high of C$27.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$47.38 billion and a PE ratio of 9.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.30.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$15.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,247 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.90, for a total value of C$550,282.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$138,897.95. Also, Director Simonetta Vendittelli sold 2,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.18, for a total transaction of C$57,869.57. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,272 shares of company stock worth $942,149.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

