Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Markel were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Markel by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 287,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $327,498,000 after buying an additional 10,298 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 168,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $174,149,000 after buying an additional 23,874 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 6.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,679,000 after buying an additional 8,822 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,282,000. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC grew its position in Markel by 12.9% during the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 124,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,455,000 after buying an additional 14,176 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MKL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $1,017.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Markel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,098.40.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,213.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,202.83. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $881.00 and a 12-month high of $1,268.96.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.37 by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Markel had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 5.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 56.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,203.81, for a total transaction of $1,805,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,443,759.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 82 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,195.35 per share, for a total transaction of $98,018.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,832.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,802,524 over the last 90 days. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

