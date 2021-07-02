Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.02. Martin Midstream Partners shares last traded at $3.02, with a volume of 134,439 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.70.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $200.97 million during the quarter. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.76%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 253.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 22,153 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 14,284 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 109.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 26,791 shares in the last quarter. 31.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:MMLP)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 17 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 13 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.