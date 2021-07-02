Masco (NYSE:MAS) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Masco (NYSE:MAS) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $73.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $71.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MAS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.61.

NYSE:MAS opened at $58.82 on Wednesday. Masco has a one year low of $49.31 and a one year high of $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.19. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.34.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 361.42%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Masco will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $2,089,640.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,851,370.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $681,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,755,200.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,570 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Masco by 1,349.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 339,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,362,000 after buying an additional 316,488 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Masco by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 131,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,538 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Masco by 160.3% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 75,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after buying an additional 46,618 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Masco by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,190,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,418,000 after buying an additional 63,373 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 566,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,090,000 after buying an additional 230,029 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

