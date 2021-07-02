Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 687,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,310 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $45,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MATX. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Matson by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 879 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Matson during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total value of $166,375.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 78,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,195,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total value of $49,807.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,085.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,115,607 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Matson in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of MATX stock opened at $64.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.98. Matson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.31 and a 52 week high of $79.05.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $711.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.05 million. Matson had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 29.91%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 20.72%.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

